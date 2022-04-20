On April 20, Robert Manning published his biweekly op-ed in the Hill, urging consideration of possible outcomes to the war in Ukraine.

“The buzz inside the Beltway is that Ukraine is winning and victory is on the horizon. The thinking goes that if we give them everything they need, inflict maximum pain on Russia Ukraine will win. Certainly, that would be heroically earned justice. But is victory possible, or even likely — and are current economic warfare efforts to isolate and cancel Russia long-term the mostly likely scenario, or should the U.S. also prepare for other outcomes?”

