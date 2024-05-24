On May 23, Forward Defense Deputy Director for Strategic Forces Policy Mark Massa was quoted in Forbes about the potential for Russia to station a nuclear ASAT in orbit. Massa was paraphrased as saying that a nuclear detonation in low-Earth orbit would damage thousands of civilian satellites from a diverse group of nations.
