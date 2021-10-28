On October 28, Forward Defense assistant director Mark J. Massa was interviewed on Sky News Australia about China’s recent hypersonic missile test. During the interview, Massa noted that this test comes alongside a broader expansion of China’s nuclear capabilities. He argued for US nuclear modernization and arms control to address this buildup.
“In sum, this nuclear build-up…could improve China’s ability to coerce the United States.”
