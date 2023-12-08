On December 6, Dr. Andrew Michta, director and senior fellow with the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative, was featured in a Verkkouutiset article. Michta contends that the abolishment of conscription into the United States armed forces has led American civilians to be disconnected from citizen soldiers. He advocates for a “new form of civic service focused on national defense.”
Citizenship is about taking responsibility for one’s country. We seem to have forgotten that it is about owning the nation’s destiny and shared responsibilities towards people we have never met, because they are also part of our nation.
