On November 29, an interview with Dr. Andrew Michta, director and senior fellow of the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative, was released by Al Jazeera Balkans. Michta discusses the war in Ukraine and European security architecture, noting that Russia will be able to rebuild its military in only a few years.

We need a solution that ends the cycle of Russian aggression and that is bringing Ukraine into the [NATO] Alliance.

