On May 4, Forward Defense Senior US Air Force Fellow Christopher Mulder and Young Global Professional Raphael Piliero wrote an op-ed for National Interest on the importance of US efforts in space as they relate to the Moon race. They argued that the sixtieth anniversary of the first American in space provides historical context—and necessity—for future US space endeavors.

If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that the American spirit is indomitable and can persevere in the face of challenges. Let’s work to have something to celebrate in space, as we return to the Moon—and beyond.