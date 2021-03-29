On March 29, Forward Defense Senior Military Fellow Christopher P. Mulder and Young Global Professional Julia Siegel wrote a piece in the National Interest on the role that space operations should play in a future National Defense Strategy. They argued that the centrality of space as a military domain will require a recognition of the need for new capabilities and strategies.
Outer space has long been recognized as the ultimate high ground, providing tremendous strategic advantage across domains.
