On March 10, Atlantic Council senior vice president and Scowcroft Center director Barry Pavel and Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig spoke at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies’ Nuclear Deterrence and Missile Defense Forum. They discuss the strategic implications of new technologies for nuclear deterrence and how the United States should adapt to meet the changing landscape.

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare. Learn more

Related Experts: Barry Pavel and Matthew Kroenig