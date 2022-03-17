On March 17, senior vice president and director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Barry Pavel and Forward Defense’s senior US Air Force fellow Tyson Wetzel co-authored an article in MarketWatch titled “War in Ukraine: Best U.S. help is supplying kamikaze drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles.” The pair conducted a survey amongst national security professionals to find a consensus for the best way for the US to help Ukraine. Based on the results, Pavel and Wetzel state that providing Ukraine with more military weapons is cost-effective means to support Ukraine without escalating the war.

The primary question is not if the Biden Administration can get more security assistance funds to Ukraine through Congress, but what form that assistance takes. Barry Pavel and Tyson Wetzel

