On March 23, senior vice president and Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security director Barry Pavel, Scowcroft Strategy Initiative deputy director Peter Engelke, and Scowcroft Strategy Initiative associate director Jeffrey Cimmino were cited in a New York Times article titled, “How will the Ukraine war end?” The article references their analysis, “4 ways the war in Ukraine might end,” noting scenarios around a potential Ukrainian government collapse, and what that could mean for Ukraine and for Europe.

