On April 14, Christopher Preble was quoted in a Politifact article fact checking the complex history of Ukraine trying to join NATO.

Preble questioned the mixed messaging about Ukraine’s NATO membership that resulted from the 2008 Summit in Bucharest. “‘It was arguably the worst of all worlds,’ said Christopher Preble, co-director of the Atlantic Council’s New American Engagement Initiative. ‘Neither a formal ‘no’ nor a formal ‘yes.’'”

