Preble in The Hill: “When Brent Scowcroft saved the US-China relationship”

Christopher Preble explores one of Scowcroft’s more sensitive diplomatic missions – in the wake of Beijing’s brutal crackdown on protesters in Tiananmen Square in June 1989.
Related reading
Fri, Aug 7, 2020
The legacy Brent Scowcroft leaves behind
With Brent Scowcroft’s passing yesterday at age ninety-five, the United States lost one of the central players in the transatlantic community’s success in bringing a peaceful end to the half-century-long Cold War with the Soviet Union, in the remaking of the European map to include a reunified Germany, and in providing the opportunity for the spread of democracy and freedom to Central and Eastern Europe.
Feature by Frederick Kempe, Jeffrey Lightfoot
Fri, Aug 7, 2020
Soldier, scholar, statesman: Remembering General Brent Scowcroft
Many have walked the halls of power, but few are deserving of the title of statesman. General Brent Scowcroft embodied statesmanship and leaves a legacy that will survive his passing to shape US foreign and national security strategy and policy for generations to come. Indeed, the country and the world have lost an historic force for stability and security, a legendary strategist who ended the decades-long Cold War without a shot.
New Atlanticist by
Mon, Aug 17, 2020
Death of a Statesman
Brent Scowcroft’s recent passing means the country has lost an outstanding member of the “greatest generation,” but it also provides an opportunity to take a fuller measure of his many, valuable contributions.
New Atlanticist by Bartholomew Sparrow