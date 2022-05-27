On May 27, Christopher Preble and co-hosts considered Finland and Sweden’s applications to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on the Net Assessment podcast. Is a larger NATO necessarily a more effective alliance? And what are the practical implications of defending these two countries from an apparently revanchist Russia? What does this mean for the future of European strategic autonomy? And does this signal a hardening of the old Cold War lines of West vs. East, or, in this case, all of Europe vs. Russia?

More about our expert

Related Experts: Christopher Preble