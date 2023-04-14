Skaluba and Arick in U.S. News and World Report discussing NATO enlargement amid Russia’s war in Ukraine

On April 10, the Transatlantic Security Initiative’s Christopher Skaluba and Ryan Arick authored an article for U.S. News and World Report that argues Russia’s war in Ukraine demonstrates the critical need to invest in our security institutions, and that NATO should consider enlargement with new members who are well-equipped to deter aggression against NATO territory.
The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.
