Forward Defense Deputy Director and Transatlantic Security Initiative Resident Fellow Clementine G. Starling co-authored an article for the Joint Air Power Competence Centre‘s Joint Air & Space Power Conference Read Ahead. In the article, titled “NATO command and control (C2) resilience in contested environments,” Starling and co-author Owen J. Daniels argue that NATO must bolster its C2 to confront Russian Anti-Access/Area-Denial bubbles.
Preparing for the likelihood of degraded C2 is critical if NATO is to better prepare for future crises. Adversary efforts to disrupt C2 should not pitch the entire enterprise into the dark.