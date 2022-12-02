The December issue of Longitude, an Italian magazine on foreign affairs issues, included an article by Marco Tantardini. The article discusses how the distributed relationship between European states and European Space Agency (ESA) results in a focus on industrial policy, whereas in the United States the allocation of budget by Congress to the National Aeronautical and Space Administration (NASA) is seen as a bureaucratic nonevent.

[The passing of the NASA budget] is not celebrated as a the pinnacle of NASA’s activity: it’s a normal bureaucratic proceeding needed by the agency to fulfill its duty

