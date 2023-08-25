On July 4, Scowcroft Strategy Initiative nonresident senior fellow Aleksandra Gadzala Tirziu wrote an article for GIS discussing how China is increasing its relations with Latin America and the Caribbean to gain an edge in the new space race. She assesses the strides China has made in space cooperation through bilateral relations, regional initiatives, and multilateral organizations to fulfill China’s “wider objective to dominate near-earth space.”

As China deepens space cooperation in the LAC region, it becomes an ever-more capable and multidimensional space actor with the ability to shape space norms. Its engagement in the region also buoys member countries as credible space actors. This will contribute to increasingly multipolar, labyrinthine, and for the West, adversarial space geopolitics.

