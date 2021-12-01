On December 1, Atlantic Council nonresident senior fellow Thomas S. Warrick was quoted in Bloomberg Government in an article titled “‘Backwater’ Intelligence Office Faces Test Under Biden Nominee.” The article explored the criticism of the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) after the January 6 insurrection. However, Warrick argued that the agency is increasingly important due to the rise in domestic extremism. Warrick noted it will be the job of the newly appointed Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis, Ken Wainstein, to tackle this problem.

Whatever the importance of DHS I&A’s capabilities were before, they’re actually even more important now…The challenge for Wainstein is going to be to exercise those authorities while retaining the trust and confidence of the American people broadly. Share this quote

