On November 17, an article in the Wall Street Journal on competing pressures on how the incoming Biden administration should handle the Department of Homeland Security quoted Forward Defense non-resident senior fellow Thomas Warrick and referenced the Future of DHS Project. Warrick argued that DHS needs leadership perceived as non-partisan in order to build trust with state and local governments key for implementing cybersecurity. Warrick’s recommendations echo the conclusion of the Future of DHS Project, that DHS should refocus its mission on defending the nation from non-kinetic threats.

For DHS to be able to work with people to defend their cyber networks, people have to trust that the information the department receives will not be misused