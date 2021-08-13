On August 13, Forward Defense and Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East Nonresident Senior Fellow Thomas S. Warrick was quoted in a FOX Carolina article titled “Calls for violence online similar to before January 6 Capitol attack, DHS intel chief says.” Warrick argues that the United States must take Homeland Security Intelligence Chief John Cohen seriously in his analysis of online extremism.
As we approach the twentieth anniversary of 9/11 and a series of anniversaries of domestic terrorist attacks over the following weeks, we need to ask what it will take to defeat this latest wave of domestic terrorism that led to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, the 2020 threat against the governor of Michigan, and threats against state and local election officials