On February 2, the Cipher Brief published an article titled “A new approach to domestic terrorism” by Forward Defense and Rafik Hariri Center nonresident senior fellow Thomas Warrick and former National Security Council Senior Director for Counterterrorism Javed Ali. In the article, Warrick and Ali propose that the Biden administration act urgently to determine the need for a legal statute criminalizing domestic terrorism, consider changes in intelligence policy, and reexamine the current government structure for counterterrorism.

The American people may be politically divided, but there needs to be bipartisan support, and action, for the proposition that for everyone who says they support the Constitution, violent extremism is not the way.