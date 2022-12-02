On October 28, Thomas Warrick wrote an opinion-editorial for Newsweek. Warrick argued for that the US and its allies should be prepared to use the “diplomatic nuclear option” of reconstituting a United Nations without a Russian veto on the security council if Russia were to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

That leaves the West a diplomatic “nuclear option”: re-constituting the United Nations without a Russian veto. This would strike directly at one of Russia’s major sources of power and leverage in world affairs.

