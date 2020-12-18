Forward Defense non-resident senior fellow and Future of DHS Project Director Thomas Warrick was interviewed on Newsy Tonight on the implications of the SolarWinds hack of the US government. Warrick commented on the gravity of the cyber espionage and the actions that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), a component of the Department of Homeland Security, was taking to mitigate the intrusion.

[T]he extent of this penetration makes it one of the gravest security incidents in cybersecurity that the United States has ever seen