Forward Defense non-resident senior fellow Thomas Warrick was quoted in this New York Times article detailing the challenges, including climate change, to homeland security that the incoming Biden administration will face. The article references the Future of DHS report, which Tom co-authored with Forward Defense non-resident senior fellow and Biden transition team member Caitlin Durkovich.
This [climate change] is something that needs to be a long term priority for D.H.S.
Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.