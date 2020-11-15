Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Forward Defense non-resident senior fellow Thomas Warrick was quoted in this New York Times article detailing the challenges, including climate change, to homeland security that the incoming Biden administration will face. The article references the Future of DHS report, which Tom co-authored with Forward Defense non-resident senior fellow and Biden transition team member Caitlin Durkovich.

This [climate change] is something that needs to be a long term priority for D.H.S.

Thomas Warrick

Thomas S. Warrick

Nonresident Senior Fellow

National Security Terrorism

Forward Defense Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Caitlin Durkovich

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Cybersecurity Infrastructure Protection

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

