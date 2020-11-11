On November 11, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Caitlin Durkovich was mentioned in the Washington Post as part of Biden’s agency review team for the Department of Homeland Security. Durkovich co-directs the Atlantic Council’s Future of DHS Project. Durkovich was highlighted as a prominent Obama-era DHS official with an extensive background in government cybersecurity work. Durkovich’s role was also mentioned in Talking Points Memo, Cyberscoop, and Federal News Network.
