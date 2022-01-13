“There is something utterly disturbing about a situation where the perpetrator demands security guarantees and those under threat are willing to discuss them: an Alice-In-Wonderland-Upside-Down kind of feeling,” wrote Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe.
Tue, Jan 11, 2022
Wieslander interviewed by Radio Sweden on Russian demands
In the News By Anna Wieslander
Russia’s demands that NATO should not expand any further, or face the consequences, has raised concerns over the security of the two Nordic non-NATO members Sweden and Finland. “This is very troublesome for Sweden… and it is not the first time Russia has done this,” Wieslander said.
Fri, Jan 7, 2022
Wieslander on Swedish & Finnish NATO enlargement in RUSI interview
In the News By Anna Wieslander
Sweden and Finland’s freedom to potentially join NATO was recently challenged by Russia. Anna Wieslander spoke with Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) about the reactions in Stockholm and Helsinki. “Overall, Sweden’s response has not been at the same high level of state officials as the response in Finland. One key explanation for this is that […]
Tue, Nov 16, 2021
Webinar: The Russian Federation- Challenges and Trends Impacting Central and Northern European Security
Event Recap By
The Embassy of the Republic of Poland and the Embassy of the United Kingdom in Stockholm, together with the Atlantic Council Northern Europe Office, organised a timely webinar on November 16th. Taking place as the border crises between Poland and Belarus escalated, the webinar’s main goal was to discuss the security outlook for Central and […]