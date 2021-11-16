Webinar: The Russian Federation- Challenges and Trends Impacting Central and Northern European Security

The Embassy of the Republic of Poland and the Embassy of the United Kingdom in Stockholm, together with the Atlantic Council Northern Europe Office, organised a timely webinar on November 16th.
Taking place as the border crises between Poland and Belarus escalated, the webinar’s main goal was to discuss the security outlook for Central and Northern Europe as tensions between Russia and the West continued to rise.
Speakers debated how Russia’s recent actions at home and abroad should be perceived and potential steps to stabilise relations.
