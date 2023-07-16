Wieslander interviewed by Spanish La Razón

Anna Wieslander was interviewed on how Sweden will contribute to NATO’s collective security and the reaction from Russia.
“Sweden has a modern and professional Armed Forces and an advanced defense industrial base. weden possesses a highly advanced air force, with the Swedish JAS Gripen fighter aircraft at its core. In addition, Sweden’s significant naval power, including its submarine fleet, adds to the military strength. With a history of operating submarines in the Baltic Sea since 1904, Sweden has extensive regional experience in submarine warfare.”
“Now, with Turkey’s approval for Sweden, the Kremlin has stated that it will respond with measures similar to those proposed for Finland. The specific nature of these measures remains unclear, but it is conceivable that Russia could resort to hybrid tactics, such as cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns, as part of its response.”
Further reading
Wed, Apr 26, 2023
A glimpse of Sweden in NATO: Gotland could be a game-changer for Baltic defense
New Atlanticist By
Sweden's largest military exercise in twenty-five years highlights the strategically important island of Gotland in defending NATO allies.
Tue, Feb 7, 2023
What would happen if Sweden and Finland split up their NATO bids?
New Atlanticist By
Finland proceeding without Sweden should be a last resort because of all the strategic and logistical difficulties it would create.
Fri, Jan 6, 2023
How allied Sweden and Finland can secure Northern Europe
Issue Brief By
NATO is approaching its ninth round of enlargement. The accession of Sweden and Finland—two solid democracies and defenders of the international-rules based order—into the Alliance will strengthen the core of the transatlantic community.