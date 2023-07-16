Wieslander interviewed by Spanish La Razón

Anna Wieslander was interviewed on how Sweden will contribute to NATO’s collective security and the reaction from Russia.



“Sweden has a modern and professional Armed Forces and an advanced defense industrial base. weden possesses a highly advanced air force, with the Swedish JAS Gripen fighter aircraft at its core. In addition, Sweden’s significant naval power, including its submarine fleet, adds to the military strength. With a history of operating submarines in the Baltic Sea since 1904, Sweden has extensive regional experience in submarine warfare.”

“Now, with Turkey’s approval for Sweden, the Kremlin has stated that it will respond with measures similar to those proposed for Finland. The specific nature of these measures remains unclear, but it is conceivable that Russia could resort to hybrid tactics, such as cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns, as part of its response.”

Further reading

Related Experts: Anna Wieslander