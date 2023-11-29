Wieslander interviewed on Radio Sweden

P1 Morgon
On November 28, NATO foreign ministers met in Brussels. Sveriges Radio speaks to Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe at the Atlantic Council, discussing how close or far away Sweden is from NATO membership.
In response to the question of whether Sweden is in too much of a hurry to become a NATO member, Anna states that “expectations have always been high because Sweden is already a qualified candidate. We have nothing more to work on, whereas other countries have a list of things they must do to become full NATO members according to NATO standards. Moreover, the international situation is such that, as long as Sweden is not in NATO, it also undermines the security of other allies, including the Baltic countries, where frustration is now growing, and they express that Sweden should have been approved a long time ago.”
Further reading
Wed, Apr 26, 2023
A glimpse of Sweden in NATO: Gotland could be a game-changer for Baltic defense
New Atlanticist By
Sweden's largest military exercise in twenty-five years highlights the strategically important island of Gotland in defending NATO allies.
Tue, Feb 7, 2023
What would happen if Sweden and Finland split up their NATO bids?
New Atlanticist By
Finland proceeding without Sweden should be a last resort because of all the strategic and logistical difficulties it would create.
Fri, Jan 6, 2023
How allied Sweden and Finland can secure Northern Europe
Issue Brief By
NATO is approaching its ninth round of enlargement. The accession of Sweden and Finland—two solid democracies and defenders of the international-rules based order—into the Alliance will strengthen the core of the transatlantic community.