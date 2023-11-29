Wieslander interviewed on Radio Sweden

P1 Morgon

On November 28, NATO foreign ministers met in Brussels. Sveriges Radio speaks to Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe at the Atlantic Council, discussing how close or far away Sweden is from NATO membership.

In response to the question of whether Sweden is in too much of a hurry to become a NATO member, Anna states that “expectations have always been high because Sweden is already a qualified candidate. We have nothing more to work on, whereas other countries have a list of things they must do to become full NATO members according to NATO standards. Moreover, the international situation is such that, as long as Sweden is not in NATO, it also undermines the security of other allies, including the Baltic countries, where frustration is now growing, and they express that Sweden should have been approved a long time ago.”

Further reading

Related Experts: Anna Wieslander