Wieslander on BerlinsideOut’s podcast

Northern Outlooks: New Germany-scepticism in the Nordics?

On November 28, Anna Wieslander participated in BerlinsideOut’s podcast episode “Northern Outlook: New Germany-scepticism in the Nordics?”. Along with Minna Ålander, Tuomas Iso-Markku, and Kim Olsen she discussed Germany’s relationship with the Nordic countries of Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. With Finland having joined NATO to counter the Russian threat and Sweden well on its way to doing so, the Baltic Sea to Germany’s north has a significance for German and European security not seen since the end of the Cold War – but there’s little evidence Berlin appreciates the significance of NATO’s current northern moment. Anna Wieslander discusses how that can be changed and what’s needed to do so.

