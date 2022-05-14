Wieslander quoted in Bloomberg on Turkish objections to NATO expansion

“I don’t foresee that they will in the end make it impossible for Sweden and Finland to join NATO,” Anna Wieslander said. Their accession “will increase security not only in northern Europe but for the alliance as a whole and Turkey knows that.”
Further reading
Fri, May 13, 2022
Why Finland and Sweden can join NATO with unprecedented speed
New Atlanticist By Christopher Skaluba, Anna Wieslander
Both have put in the prescient and painstaking work to make a potential transition from partner to member so straightforward.
Thu, May 12, 2022
FAST THINKING: Why Finland and Sweden are feeling secure about NATO membership
Fast Thinking By
How did the two countries arrive so quickly at this juncture? And what opportunities and dangers lie ahead? Our experts in Helsinki, Brussels, and Washington have the answers.
Wed, Mar 30, 2022
All security is local: Arctic defense policies and domain awareness
Report By
This report maps Arctic allies' and partners' defense strategies and domain awareness capabilities to make recommendations for enhancing Arctic security.