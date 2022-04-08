Wieslander quoted in Foreign Policy on Nordic NATO debate

“Although Finland is edging closer to NATO membership than Sweden, most analysts and diplomats agree that the countries are a package deal. If one joins, the other is likely to follow suit. Given their shared geography on the Scandinavian Peninsula—along with NATO member Norway—the alliance would prefer if the two countries joined at the same time. ‘[With] that, you will have one new solution for the security arrangements,’ Wieslander said.”
Tue, Apr 5, 2022
Wieslander quoted in Reuters on NATO in the Arctic
“Sweden’s non-aligned status is increasingly blurred,” said Anna Wieslander, Northern Europe Director at the Atlantic Council think-tank. “If you look at it, we are preparing to meet the adversary together and I think there is no doubt in which camp we are,” she said. “You can see the warnings Russia has given so there is […]
Thu, Mar 3, 2022
Will Finland and Sweden join NATO now?
New Atlanticist By Anna Wieslander, Christopher Skaluba
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shifted the political dynamics in the two militarily non-aligned Nordic states. Here's how a fast-track NATO process could look.
Sat, Feb 26, 2022
Wieslander interviewed by Times Radio on Putin’s goals in Ukraine
“This is a game he is playing on two levels. One is Ukraine and the attack and invasion we now see him pursuing. The other is the bigger game, which is a Europe that is rolled back to the Cold War and where Russia has clear spheres of influence and buffer zones, which include Eastern […]