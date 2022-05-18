Hide
Full article

“This is an extraordinary development given where we were in February,” said Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe at the Atlantic Council think tank.

“Russia wanted to turn back time, to go back to the Cold War, to fragment and weaken the West,” she continued. “Now, in May, we are here.”

Further reading

Wieslander quoted in Washington Post on Swedish and Finnish NATO applications

Fri, May 13, 2022

Why Finland and Sweden can join NATO with unprecedented speed

New Atlanticist By Christopher Skaluba, Anna Wieslander

Both have put in the prescient and painstaking work to make a potential transition from partner to member so straightforward.

Defense Policy European Union
Anna Wieslander

Thu, May 12, 2022

FAST THINKING: Why Finland and Sweden are feeling secure about NATO membership

Fast Thinking By Atlantic Council

How did the two countries arrive so quickly at this juncture? And what opportunities and dangers lie ahead? Our experts in Helsinki, Brussels, and Washington have the answers.

Conflict Europe & Eurasia
Anna Wieslander

Wed, Mar 30, 2022

All security is local: Arctic defense policies and domain awareness

Report By David Auerswald

This report maps Arctic allies' and partners' defense strategies and domain awareness capabilities to make recommendations for enhancing Arctic security.

Defense Policy Defense Technologies

Related Experts: Anna Wieslander

Europe & Eurasia NATO Northern Europe Russia Security & Defense