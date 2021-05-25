Yade joins the House Foreign Affairs Committee to speak on African innovation and leadership

To mark the occasion of Africa Day, Africa Center Director Amb. Rama Yade joined the US House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday, May 25 for a roundtable on African entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership and how to build stronger US-Africa ties. Panelists included H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former president of Liberia; H.E. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization; and Ms. Isis Nyong’o Madison, Kenyan-American media and tech entrepreneur.

