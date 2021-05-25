Yade joins the House Foreign Affairs Committee to speak on African innovation and leadership

To mark the occasion of Africa Day, Africa Center Director Amb. Rama Yade joined the US House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday, May 25 for a roundtable on African entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership and how to build stronger US-Africa ties. Panelists included H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former president of Liberia; H.E. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization; and Ms. Isis Nyong’o Madison, Kenyan-American media and tech entrepreneur.
Tue, May 25, 2021
Africa is America’s greatest geopolitical opportunity. Does the US know it?
Biden can further build ties with Africa: He should do so not only because these countries have long been underrepresented within leading multilateral organizations, but also because they offer innovative solutions to global challenges including terrorism, climate change, migration, debt, and COVID-19.
AfricaSource
Tue, May 25, 2021
Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Africa’s most overlooked crises and opportunities
Thomas-Greenfield spoke about US President Joe Biden’s outlook on Africa with Ambassador Rama Yade, director of the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center, at an event celebrating Africa Day and introducing the Africa Center’s new team and mission.
New Atlanticist
Tue, May 25, 2021
Mali coup: White House official calls for ‘unconditional and immediate’ release of president and prime minister
Speaking at the Atlantic Council’s Africa Day celebration, White House official Dana Banks responded to topical issues in African affairs, including the coup in Mali, calling for “the unconditional and immediate release of the president and the prime minister.”
Event Recap