WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 4, 2023 – The Atlantic Council’s Transatlantic Security Initiative in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, in partnership with the Romanian National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNPSA), convened its first formal task force meeting on Black Sea security last week. As the task force continues to meet over the coming months, it will discuss and develop recommendations for enhancing the security and stability of the geopolitically vital Black Sea region, and produce work that will be strategic and ambitious, yet actionable. This effort is especially salient as the US State Department seeks to establish a strategy for the Black Sea, and legislation calling for a more in-depth Black Sea security strategy makes its way through Congress.

The task force is co-chaired by General James L. Jones (retired), executive chairman emeritus at the Atlantic Council, former supreme allied commander, Europe and commander, US European Command, and former national security advisor to the president of the United States; and General Curtis M. Scaparrotti (retired), senior counselor at the Cohen Group and former supreme allied commander, Europe and commander, US European Command. General Jones and General Scaparrotti bring distinguished careers with extensive experience in preserving the security of the United States and its allies in key regions, and highly valuable perspectives to the task force.

Richard D. Hooker, Jr., a nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Transatlantic Security Initiative in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, former special assistant to the president and senior director for Europe and Russia with the National Security Council, serves as the project director and lead drafter.

The task force is made up of an additional fourteen members with broad ranging expertise:

The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security (SCSS) works to develop sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most important security challenges facing the United States and the world. The Scowcroft Center honors General Brent Scowcroft’s legacy of service and embodies his ethos of nonpartisan commitment to the cause of security, support for US leadership in cooperation with allies and partners, and dedication to the mentorship of the next generation of leaders.

The Transatlantic Security Initiative (TSI) brings together top policymakers, government and military officials, business leaders, and senior experts from Europe and North America to share insights and develop innovative approaches to the key challenges facing NATO and the transatlantic community. Building on the Scowcroft Center’s mission, TSI focuses on developing strategies for the United States and its NATO allies and partners on both sides of the Atlantic. The initiative honors Brent Scowcroft’s legacy by advocating for US leadership and by fostering the next generation of transatlantic leaders—striving to diversify, inform, and expand the network of support for transatlantic cooperation and the NATO Alliance.

The Romanian National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA), established in 1991 as a school of governance and political science, is today one of the leading education, scientiﬁc research, and professional academic institutions in Romania and across the region. SNSPA represents a pillar of Romania’s democratic institutions and has trained generations of Romanian experts and regional leaders, bolstering Romanian and European integration and governance. SNSPA has been at the forefront of initiatives, research, and projects such as the Bucharest Security Conference or projects to counter hybrid threats and disinformation, with the goal of strengthening Euro-Atlantic relations, promoting democratic values, supporting the efforts of NATO and EU member states to enhance cohesion and resilience, and countering the growing threats to security, stability, and peace.