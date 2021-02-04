New Center will play leading role in promoting ambitious, forward-looking transatlantic agenda

February 4, 2021 – Washington, DC – The Atlantic Council today launched the Europe Center, a groundbreaking program promoting a strong, ambitious, and forward-looking transatlantic relationship. The launch was marked by a high-profile event with French President Emmanuel Macron focused on the future of the transatlantic partnership, the post-COVID geopolitical landscape, European relations with China, and the role of NATO.

Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council, said today, “I am delighted to officially launch the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, though throughout our 60-year history all of our work across our 14 programs and centers has involved our European partners. That said, this center will have a particular, laser-like focus on a bold and future-oriented transatlantic agenda, providing a richer understanding of European developments even while working in common cause to tackle the world’s most transformative challenges and opportunities.”

With offices in Washington DC, Warsaw, Stockholm, and Belgrade, and a network of fellows across the United States and Europe, the Europe Center will build upon an innovative body of work that has defined the Atlantic Council’s Future Europe Initiative while also branching out into new projects to explore previously under-covered parts of Europe. As the transatlantic community faces extraordinary challenges—ranging from climate change to a more assertive China and technological change—the Atlantic Council is doubling down on its commitment to serving as international thought leader on US-European relations. With a new administration in the United States, this moment is an opportunity to re-invigorate the transatlantic community to tackle common challenges and reshape the alliance.

The Europe Center will be led by director Benjamin Haddad, an expert in European politics and transatlantic relations and the author of Paradise Lost: Trump’s America and the End of European Illusions (Grasset, 2019), which makes the case for greater European unity in a world of new challenges and threats. According to Haddad, “this is a historic moment to rethink transatlantic relations with a strong and responsible Europe at its core. Without nostalgia for the past or denial for the challenges, but looking forward, we intend to be an innovative platform for US-EU ties. The EU stepping up as a global player is in the interest of the transatlantic relationship.”

Marking the launch of the Atlantic Council Europe Center, President Macron said, “I’m very happy to inaugurate the Europe Center, and I want to congratulate you for this ambition. And I’m deeply convinced that this institution and your willingness to build a new common agenda is absolutely core.”

The Europe Center has a number of high-level events and projects planned in the months ahead covering European sovereignty; Global Britain; US-EU relations; the future of Central Europe; the transatlantic digital economy; the Western Balkans in the Euro-Atlantic community; the Three Seas Initiative; and the Eastern Mediterranean.

To learn more about the Europe Center, please visit here. Video of the launch event with President Macron can be found here.

