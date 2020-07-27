Breaking trust: The dataset

Software supply chain attacks are a regular feature of cybersecurity but remain understudied as a tactic of malicious actors and a tool of cyber statecraft. This project, Breaking Trust, presents an open and freely downloadable dataset of 82 software supply chain attacks and 33 disclosures spanning from 2010-2020. This dashboard provides an interactive visualization of the dataset and its major trends. The charts break down incidents by several criteria, including scale and impact, when they took place, the responsible actors (if attributed), targeted codebase, and attack and distribution vectors.

A list of every incident in this dataset is available along the right-hand side and both this list and all charts and graphs can be further filtered by the slider and drop-down menus below. Clicking on any value will offer the option to filter the entire dashboard. To download the filtered version of the tableau dashboard and the dataset, please use the download button in the bottom right. Definitions of key terms and data categories can be found by hovering over values in each graph or chart.

To download the full dataset and its codebook, use the Download button below.

Expand for the full Codebook Software Supply Chain Attack (SSCA): A software supply chain attack occurs when an attacker accesses and edits software somewhere in the complex software development supply chain to compromise a target farther up the chain by inserting their own malicious code. Software Supply Chain Vulnerability (SSCV): A software supply chain vulnerability is any software vulnerability that could evolve into a supply chain attack if exploited. More on Attacks: Modern software products contain a vast number of dependencies on other code, so tracking down which vulnerabilities compromise which products is a non-trivial organizational and technical feat. SSCAs take advantage of established channels of system verification to gain privileged access to systems and to compromise large networks. They undermine foundational tenets of trust in software development. Frequent oversights and failures in patching processes mean that as software supply chains grow in complexity, vulnerabilities will affect more end products, and SSCAs will become an increasingly common attack method—they are on the rise already. More on Vulns: Because of the multifaceted nature of SSCAs, SSCVs include a wide variety of critical vulnerabilities. SSCVs are limited to those that would enable a malicious code injection, excluding vulnerabilities that would simply augment the harmful capacity of an SSCA payload. Data Points Date : Best estimated start date of the attack. When no start date is identifiable, discovery date is used instead.

