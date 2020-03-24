African leaders respond to coronavirus… on Twitter
American President Donald Trump is not the only world leader talking about COVID-19 on Twitter. His African counterparts have also embraced the platform, mostly to update citizens on government actions, provide advice on precautionary health measures, and link to official statements. They have also flocked to the medium to begin sensitizing their populations to best practices for social distancing and hygiene. This has led to some creative content, including Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s highly viewed participation in the #SafeHands challenge.
Find below a curation of tweets on the COVID-19 pandemic from Sub-Saharan African leaders and associated official accounts. This collection is meant to serve as a window to the continent’s evolving response. Content is organized by sub-region and then alphabetically by country.
Jump to region
Southern Africa:
Botswana
Comoros
Eswatini
Lesotho
No relevant tweets from official accounts were found.
Madagascar
Malawi
Mauritius
Mozambique
No relevant tweets from official accounts were found.
Namibia
Seychelles
South Africa
Zambia
Zimbabwe
East Africa:
Djibouti
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Kenya
Rwanda
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
Tanzania
Uganda
Central Africa
Angola
Burundi
Cameroon
Central African Republic
No relevant tweets from official accounts were found.
Chad
Congo-Brazzaville
Democratic Republic of Congo
Equatorial Guinea
No relevant tweets from official accounts were found.
Gabon
São Tomé and Príncipe
No relevant tweets from official accounts were found.
West Africa
Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Liberia
No relevant tweets from official accounts were found.
Mali
Mauritania
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo
Luke Tyburski is a project assistant with the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center.
Questions? Tweet them to our experts @ACAfricaCenter.
For more content, go to our Coronavirus: Africa page.