Tue, Mar 24, 2020 African leaders respond to coronavirus… on Twitter AfricaSource by Luke Tyburski Africa Coronavirus Media Resilience & Society Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara shows off proper sanitation practices to his Twitter following. (Twitter/@AOuattara_PRCI)

American President Donald Trump is not the only world leader talking about COVID-19 on Twitter. His African counterparts have also embraced the platform, mostly to update citizens on government actions, provide advice on precautionary health measures, and link to official statements. They have also flocked to the medium to begin sensitizing their populations to best practices for social distancing and hygiene. This has led to some creative content, including Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s highly viewed participation in the #SafeHands challenge.

Find below a curation of tweets on the COVID-19 pandemic from Sub-Saharan African leaders and associated official accounts. This collection is meant to serve as a window to the continent’s evolving response. Content is organized by sub-region and then alphabetically by country.

Southern Africa

East Africa

Central Africa

West Africa

Southern Africa:

Botswana

Comoros

#COVID19 – Nous avons l’impérieux devoir de comprendre la dynamique de cette épidémie, de l’expliquer et d'anticiper ses possibles évolutions afin de mettre en place des actions pour prévenir et limiter la transmission du virus aux #Comores et dans le reste du monde. 1/6 👇 pic.twitter.com/iEKuqYvH01 — Azali Assoumani (@Azali_officiel) March 16, 2020

Eswatini

The Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku has today met representatives of the private sector and employees' unions to map a collaborative effort in the fight against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/EIYNGOEKRN — Eswatini Government (@EswatiniGovern1) March 20, 2020

Lesotho

No relevant tweets from official accounts were found.

Madagascar

Pour 15 jours au moins:



🚫Suspension de tout regroupement public et de toute manifestation culturelle



🚫Fermeture de tous les espaces de fêtes



🚫Suspension de toute manifestation sportive



🚫Fermeture des écoles et universités



Nous affronterons cette épreuve ensemble ! pic.twitter.com/ZzndAaLuhp — Andry Rajoelina (@SE_Rajoelina) March 20, 2020

Malawi

Mauritius

Un dispositif de confinement national entre en vigueur à 6h ce vendredi 20 mars pour une durée de 15 jours.

Pour revoir mon message à la nation 👉 https://t.co/799dq6TI0t — Pravind Jugnauth (@PKJugnauth) March 19, 2020

Mozambique

No relevant tweets from official accounts were found.

Namibia

Fellow Namibians, I declared a State of Emergency on #COVID19. Cabinet approved additonal measures and responses to contain the spread of the Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/OsjrguArxf — Hage G. Geingob (@hagegeingob) March 18, 2020

Seychelles

#COVID19measuresSC #PrivateSector "Government will guarantee the salaries of all employees in the private sector for the months of April, May and June. A total of SCR1.2 billion has been budgeted for this intervention. Government will not approve any redundancies." — Seychelles Ministry of Finance (@FinanceSC) March 20, 2020

South Africa

The Minister for Cooperative Governance & Traditional Affairs (COGTA) has, in terms of section 3 of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002), made the and gazetted regulations to deal with the spread of Regulations in the Schedule. #COVID19 #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/3iPRnVebcs — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) March 19, 2020

Zambia

Zimbabwe

I urge my fellow Zimbabweans to maintain excellent levels of personal hygiene. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap, cover your nose & mouth with a tissue when you cough, & avoid unnecessary travel abroad. We must keep our nation, safe, secure & healthy. — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) March 12, 2020

East Africa:

Djibouti

#COVID19DJ : FERMETURE DES MOSQUÉES



Voici Communiqué du Ministère des affaires musulmanes et des biens Warkfs. pic.twitter.com/AQ2kQP254j — MinSantédj (@MinSantedj) March 20, 2020

Eritrea

The Ministry of Health announced this evening the first confirmed case of a Coronavirus patient who arrived at Asmara International Airport from Norway with Fly Dubai at 7:00 a.m. LT this morning. The 39-year old patient is an Eritrean national with permanent residence in Norway — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) March 21, 2020

Ethiopia

They say prevention is half the cure. I urge all to take note of both the prevention methods for #COVID-19 as well as what you need to do if you show symptoms according to Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute guidelines. pic.twitter.com/JyipWyazMy — Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) March 18, 2020

Kenya

Please join His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta this Saturday, 21st March 2020 at 12 noon for a broadcast prayer service to mark the National Day of Prayer on the Coronavirus pandemic. The Service will be led by a cross-section of religious leaders. pic.twitter.com/kDZPDUpeGz — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) March 20, 2020

Rwanda

Somalia

We commend all medical practitioners across the globe working hard to counter the #CoronavirusPandemic. I urge everyone to support all efforts and recommended medical measures to slow the spread of #COVID19 and keep the numbers low. pic.twitter.com/AFtDg7Vtoo — Mohamed Farmaajo (@M_Farmaajo) March 16, 2020

South Sudan

20 March 2020: Communication from the #SouthSudan Presidency on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic



"South Sudan remains #COVID19-free. It is time to protect our people." — H.E Hussein Abdelbagi Akol, VP pic.twitter.com/dZigOXyW2V — South Sudan Government (@SouthSudanGov) March 20, 2020

Sudan

There is no shame in not shaking hands and in social distancing, during these difficult times, we must protect ourselves and those around us.

Prevention is the best cure, therefore please be sure to follow health safety and security instructions.#احتياطات_السودان_لمنع_كورونا pic.twitter.com/abrg7Pvb5w — Abdalla Hamdok (@SudanPMHamdok) March 19, 2020

Tanzania

We have confirmed first case of Corona patient in Tanzania. The government was prepared with isolation centers and isolation hospitals. More measures to curb the spread will continue to be announced. In the meantime, let us continue to observe health precautions.



Dr. H.A — TanzaniaSpokesperson (@TZSpokesperson) March 16, 2020

Uganda

We believe that we can never do enough in the face of corona virus unless God is with us.



We shall hold prayers as a nation at State House, Entebbe.



Join us from wherever you will be pic.twitter.com/voLCrF8nPK — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) March 20, 2020

Central Africa

Angola

Minister Manuel Augusto participating at SADC Council of Ministers Meeting from the Ministry in Luanda through videoconference, due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The meeting was conducted from Dar Es Salaam,Tanzania from 16 to 18/3. Tanzania holds the current presidency of SADC. pic.twitter.com/vOfLwRizKr — MOFA/MRE -(Angola) (@angola_Mirex) March 19, 2020

Burundi

🔴 Une rumeur de mauvais goût sur le #coronavirus est propagée par un ancien milicien sans-échec tout en identifiant, dans sa publication, d’honnêtes personnes, dans le but de saboter l’investissement au #Burundi et semer la panique comme ils ont l’habitude de le faire.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/x4VrMaXF16 — Amb. Willy Nyamitwe (@willynyamitwe) March 15, 2020

Cameroon

Central African Republic

No relevant tweets from official accounts were found.

Chad

La situation du premier patient testé positif au COVID-19 et pris en charge depuis hier par les services médicaux compétents, s'améliore, et l'Ambassade de son pays suit l'évolution de l'état de sa santé. — Chérif Mahamat Zene (@Cherif_MZ) March 20, 2020

Congo-Brazzaville

#CORONAVIRUS – Le Gouvernement renforce les mesures préventives pour éviter toute propagation du #Covid19 sur le territoire national. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/HIqNQlruKL — Ministère de la Communication & Médias – CG🇨🇬 (@MinistereComCG) March 16, 2020

Democratic Republic of Congo

Equatorial Guinea

No relevant tweets from official accounts were found.

Gabon

Pour ralentir la diffusion du Covid-19 au Gabon et ainsi en atténuer au maximum l'impact sur le plan sanitaire, j'ai décidé lors du conseil des ministres ce lundi de renforcer les mesures préventives. pic.twitter.com/LzkrkwyorB — Ali Bongo Ondimba (@PresidentABO) March 16, 2020

São Tomé and Príncipe

No relevant tweets from official accounts were found.

West Africa

Benin

Pour réduire les risques de propagation du #Coronavirus, le @gouvbenin

vous invite à adopter ces gestes barrières au #COVID19 . Se protéger et protéger les autres, c'est le devoir du citoyen responsable.

Toutes les infos utiles sur : https://t.co/eimzSLmTVF pic.twitter.com/OanWPLnnDB — Présidence du Bénin (@PresidenceBenin) March 19, 2020

Burkina Faso

J'invite mes compatriotes à adopter des mesures préventives, afin de se prémunir contre le Coronavirus et éviter sa propagation. Ensemble, adoptons des comportements individuels et collectifs adéquats, en suivant les conseils des services de santé.#BurkinaFaso #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aM8y0srZqJ — Roch KABORE (@rochkaborepf) March 11, 2020

Cabo Verde

Côte d’Ivoire

Mes chers compatriotes, face à la pandémie du Coronavirus COVID-19, adoptons les bonnes pratiques et mettons en application les mesures de prévention recommandées par le Ministère de la Santé et l’OMS. https://t.co/cSxzODR6Vs pic.twitter.com/tILcYxVCf8 — Alassane Ouattara (@AOuattara_PRCI) March 16, 2020

Gambia

#COVID19 awareness campaign: H.E the Vice President Dr Isatou Touray. pic.twitter.com/FhADcBZVsL — State House of The Gambia (@Presidency_GMB) March 19, 2020

Ghana

Here are excerpts of my address to the nation on the updates taken to combat the spread of Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/dkfcrrEiy5 — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) March 15, 2020

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Liberia

No relevant tweets from official accounts were found.

Mali

Communiqué intégrale du Conseil Extraordinaire de Défense présidé ce 17 Mars par le Chef de l’Etat sur le #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/i3AOlM8Jk7 — Presidence Mali (@PresidenceMali) March 17, 2020

Mauritania

Chers citoyens et résidents,

Un cas de Covid-19 concernant un citoyen étranger ayant été confirmé, je voudrais vous rassurer que les dispositions ont été prises à tous les niveaux. Je vous engage à la prudence et au strict respect des directives des autorités compétentes. — Mohamed Cheikh El Ghazouani محمد الشيخ الغزواني (@CheikhGhazouani) March 14, 2020

Niger

Mes Chers Concitoyens,

Depuis la grippe Espagnole, il y a un siècle, l’ humanité n’a pas connu un fléau sanitaire d’ une telle ampleur. Je le répète: il n’y a ni traitement, ni vaccin. Notre seule arme reste la prévention. https://t.co/akIhqXETrW — Issoufou Mahamadou (@IssoufouMhm) March 17, 2020

Nigeria

Protecting Nigerians from the Coronavirus is a key priority for us as a Government. We have the Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) working round-the-clock with several other agencies, as well as State Governments, to ensure this. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 20, 2020

Senegal

Dear President @PaulKagame, I accept the challenge and encourage all people from Senegal and all contaminated countries to do as well against #COVID19 #SafeHands

What about you? pic.twitter.com/1ga1ZCwYfb — Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) March 17, 2020

Sierra Leone

Although there are no confirmed #Coronavirus cases in #SierraLeone at this time, the Ministry of Health and Sanitation has activated the Emergency Operations Centre to Level 2 to coordinate initial preparedness and response.

We have activated the Emergency contact number 117. — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) March 18, 2020

Togo

Manifestations coronavirus pic.twitter.com/mdjyRWUuoq — Ministère de la Santé et de l'hygiène Publique (@MSPS_Togo) March 17, 2020

Luke Tyburski is a project assistant with the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center.

