De-risking and transforming institutional capital for impact in Africa: A conversation with Admassu Tadesse and Morten Elkjær

The Africa Center recently had the pleasure of hosting Mr. Admassu Tadesse, president and CEO of the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB), and Mr. Morten Elkjær, vice president for the financial sector and business development at the Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU), to discuss de-risking and transforming institutional capital into greater impact in Africa for attractive returns. Mr. Tadesse and Mr. Elkjær both spoke to how development finance institutions such as their own mobilize capital in African markets and what innovations are currently being made in this space.

Watch the full interview, moderated by Africa Center Senior Fellow Aubrey Hruby, below.

