Russia Sanctions Database: November 2024

Please note, this is the November 2024 edition of Atlantic Council’s Russia Sanctions Database.

After Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Western partners imposed unprecedented financial sanctions and export controls against Russia. These measures aim to achieve three objectives:



1. Significantly reduce Russia’s revenues from commodities exports;

2. Cripple Russia’s military capability and ability to pursue its war;

3. Impose significant pain on the Russian economy.



The Atlantic Council’s Russia Sanctions Database tracks the restrictive economic measures Western allies have placed on Russia and evaluates whether these measures are successful in achieving the stated objectives.



The Database also centralizes the financial designations of more than five thousand Russian entities and individuals sanctioned by the Group of Seven (G7) jurisdictions, Australia, and Switzerland. The Database is updated quarterly and can be queried to determine if an individual or entity is designated. Please refer to the appropriate designating jurisdiction’s websites and platforms for additional information and confirmation. The data provided in the Database is intended for informational purposes only.



Key takeaways: Sanctions against Russia have caused major restructuring of the global supply chains, especially in the oil and precious gem industries.

The price cap coalition members imported $9 billion worth of Russian oil products from third countries in 2023. Sanctioning Russian oil, even at the expense of raising global oil prices, might be the only way of reducing Russia’s oil revenues.

India is now the second largest provider of restricted technology to Russia and a primary transshipment hub for the highly advanced US-trademarked chips.

How to use this database to reveal sanctions gaps: Click on the check mark (✅) and cross mark (❌) filters at the top of each column. Doing so will build a list of entities/individuals that are sanctioned by one country but not by another.

The seven jurisdictions covered in this database are the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Data in the database was last updated on November 8, 2024

Objective 1: Significantly reduce Russia’s revenues from commodities exports

Lengthening of global oil trade routes

Restrictive economic measures against Russia’s energy sector have caused major restructuring of the global oil market and lengthening of oil trade routes, but Russia is still generating revenue from oil exports to India and China.

When the European Union (EU) banned seaborne Russian oil imports, the United States stepped in and became the largest supplier of crude oil to Europe. US crude oil exports to Europe increased by 23 percent in June 2024 year on year. However, as the United States became the top oil exporter to Europe, it lost half of its share of the Indian market. India opted for cheaper Russian oil as a result of the oil price cap and cut US crude oil imports by 47 percent in 2023.

This reshuffling in the global energy market resulted in the lengthening of oil trade routes: The United States and the Middle East are shipping oil to Europe, while Russia is shipping oil to India and China, which in some cases re-export refined Russian oil to Europe.

Longer oil trade routes created new loopholes in the Group of Seven (G7) sanctions regime. For example, since the G7 does not have import restrictions on refined Russian oil from third countries, Europe has been buying Russian oil products such as fuel from India, lengthening the supply chain even more. Between December 2022 and December 2023, the price cap coalition members imported about nine billion dollars worth of Russian-origin oil products from India and other third countries.

Additionally, longer, multiparty trade routes are also ultimately related to enforcement issues. In response to the oil price cap, Russia has built up a shadow fleet of tankers that can easily take advantage of these routes. At the same time, Russia has developed a multiparty blending market against which sanctions are proving more complicated to enforce.

Russia seems to be repeating Iran’s sanctions evasion playbook, which has been to re-export blended and refined crude oil through third countries. It might be time for the G7 to take a more comprehensive step and replace the oil price cap with sanctions on Russian oil. The price cap leaves much room for maneuvering both for Russia and third countries to profit from re-exporting. Sanctioning Russian oil would significantly increase global oil prices and negatively impact the global economy. However, if India were to stop importing Russian oil, Russia would lose a significant market for its crude oil, perhaps even becoming fully dependent on China just like Iran, who has to sell oil at a much lower price than Russia.

The Treasury Department’s November 21 action designating Gazprombank demonstrates the Biden administration’s resolve to restrict Russia’s ability to generate revenue from commodity exports. Gazprombank was previously designated by the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

Proposed G7 restrictions could irreversibly damage the global diamond industry

The G7 has introduced phased prohibitions on the imports of Russian-origin non-industrial diamonds. They are likely to cause shock waves in the global diamond industry, but it is unclear whether they would weaken Moscow’s ability to finance the war on Ukraine. Russia’s diamond industry generates about $3.8 billion in revenue annually, a minuscule amount compared to the about $100 billion Russia received in oil and gas revenues last year. While not being a critical commodity exporter for Russia, the Russian state-owned diamond mining company Alrosa has the largest share of the global diamond market (31 percent) and produces 35 percent of the world’s rough diamonds. This asymmetry implies that diamond restrictions will not impact Russia’s war chest, but will negatively impact the $100 billion global diamond industry.

Russia still continues to profit from diamond sales despite sanctions. For example, in 2023, Hong Kong imported $657.3 million worth of diamonds from Russia, a dramatic 1,700 percent increase from the previous year. However, countries at the low end of the supply chain, such as India, that refine and polish diamonds and other precious gems, will no longer be able to re-export polished Russian diamonds to the G7. This will especially impact India which will have to either export polished Russian diamonds to other markets or import rough diamonds from other countries. In either case, India’s diamond industry will suffer from major supply chain restructuring.

The G7 countries are in the process of creating new requirements for tracing the origins of all diamonds before they enter G7 and EU countries. The “mandatory traceability program” will go into effect on March 1, 2025 and will likely increase compliance costs across the diamond industry. In particular, the EU will require all non-Russian diamonds to go through Antwerp, Belgium to verify their origins. Industry leaders have expressed concerns about bottlenecks and the advantage Antwerp would be getting over other sellers in case this mechanism is approved.

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses has acknowledged the need to trace diamonds’ origins but raised concerns about the plan the G7 has suggested. The cost of compliance with sanctions, including the cost of shipping diamonds to Belgium while paying for freight insurance will likely increase the price of non-Russian diamonds, ultimately making Russian diamonds comparatively less expensive and therefore more attractive to consumers.

The G7 governments should take into consideration concerns from the world’s diamond industry and African stakeholders, and create the space for diamond experts to present an alternative plan for traceability that meets the G7’s intent.

Objective 2: Cripple Russia’s military capability and ability to pursue its war

Can India manage to enjoy the benefits of trading with Russia without facing the consequences?

After the United States pressured the United Arab Emirates and Turkey to comply with critical technology export controls on Russia, India has emerged as a primary transshipment hub and the second largest supplier of restricted technology to Russia. As it turns out, Russian authorities began finding solutions to transact with Indian companies through clandestine channels shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

When the G7 imposed sanctions on Russia, India increased imports of cheap Russian oil. India was paying Russia in rupees for a portion of these imports, resulting in Moscow accumulating a considerable amount of rupees it could not spend anywhere else, similar to the phenomenon with China that we discussed in our analysis of the “axis of evasion.”

According to the Financial Times, by October 2022, Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry made a secret plan that would kill two birds with one stone: Russia would buy sensitive electronic components from India with the 82 billion rupees (about one billion dollars) the Russian banks had accumulated from oil exports. The payments would take place in a “closed payment system between Russian and Indian companies, including by using digital financial assets”, and outside of Western oversight. It is difficult to determine if the plan worked because the Financial Times obtained the information about this plan from leaked Russian documents. However, given that India is now the second largest sensitive technology provider to Russia and Russian banks maintain branches in several Indian cities, it is safe to assume that it did.

If everything follows the current trajectory, India will increase technology exports to Russia to address the massive trade imbalance with Moscow. Specifically, in the fiscal year ending in March 2024, New Delhi imported $65.7 billion worth of crude oil from Russia and exported only $4.26 billion worth of goods. To restore the trade balance, India exported items such as microchips, circuits, and machine tools worth more than $60 million both in April and May, and $95 million in July. Thus, it is now in India’s interest to export more electronics to Russia so it can correct the trade imbalance before the end of the fiscal year.

The United States is aware of India’s increasing role in supplying Russia’s military-industrial complex with critical technology. The Treasury Department included nineteen Indian entities in its latest tranche of designations of Russia’s military procurement networks. At the same time, the State Department sanctioned more than 120 additional entities and individuals supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex, and the Commerce Department imposed export controls on forty foreign entities to prevent them from obtaining US technologies. One of the designated companies is Shreya Life Sciences, an Indian drugmaker that, according to the Treasury Department’s sanctions designation, has exported restricted high-end servers optimized for artificial intelligence to Russia. Indian authorities’ cooperation with the United States and G7 allies will be significant in ensuring Indian companies such as Shreya Life Sciences stop undermining the sanctions and export controls regime against Russia.

As a starting point, the United States and its G7 allies should increase engagement with Indian authorities and encourage India’s Financial Intelligence Unit to share information through Egmont Group channels that may shed light on the closed payment channel that Indian companies supposedly used to transact with Russian companies, and whether this channel is still operational. Western allies should strongly encourage India to consider the exposure risk Indian financial institutions have with Russian banks that have been sanctioned or removed from the SWIFT messaging system and have branches in India, such as Sberbank, VTB Bank, and Promsvyazbank, as Indian financial institutions transacting with these Russian banks are subject to US secondary sanctions.

Indian banks should consider their exposure to and risk of connecting with Sistema Peredachi Finansovykh Soobscheniy or “System for Transfer of Financial Messages” (SPFS). The Treasury recently warned foreign financial institutions that SPFS is considered part of Russia’s financial services sector. As a result, banks that join Russia’s financial messaging system may be targeted with sanctions.

Finally, the G7 partners should take into account India’s high dependence on imported energy. India imports 88 percent of its oil and is working toward increasing the role of renewables in the energy mix. Engaging with Indian authorities on finding alternative energy resources and suppliers would be a recommended next step for the G7 allies. This would also help India address the payment challenges it has experiencing with Russian authorities, who have been demanding that Indian companies pay Russian companies in renminbi instead of rupees.

Objective 3: Impose significant pain on the Russian economy

G7 countries issued unprecedented coordinated sanctions on Russia following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Western sanctions have significantly impacted Russia’s ability to fight its war and have made it more difficult for Russia to operate. There are indications that Russia’s economy is struggling. For example, the Central Bank of Russia recently increased the interest rate to 21 percent. Russia’s National Welfare Fund is declining as well as its export revenues as a result of sanctions. However, after nearly three years of war and sanctions, Western partners have not fully achieved their objectives.

As the war continues on, the effects of restrictive economic measures are waning as Russia has created workarounds and mechanisms to transact and trade with its partners outside the reach of Western sanctions. Russia has adapted and evolved into a wartime economy. Measures such as export controls are making it more difficult for Russia to import battlefield technology and materials. However, Russia is finding solutions such as partnering with Iran and North Korea to obtain missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and other military equipment.

Further, Russia is not the only country affected by Western sanctions. Russia’s neighboring countries are struggling to comply with sanctions as they have historically relied on economic ties and trade with Russia and have few opportunities to develop alternatives. Meanwhile, entire industries, including oil and precious gems, have had to develop and implement new ways of doing business and adjust to sanctions compliance. Technology companies also continue to have trouble complying with export controls. Their sensitive Western technology and dual-use goods continue to end up on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Going forward, Western partners must continue economic pressure on Russia in concert with military assistance to Ukraine. Sanctioning Russian oil will be critical in imposing pain on the Russian economy since oil and gas revenues filled one-third of Russia’s budget in 2023. However, if the United States and its G7 allies continue to leverage economic measures to change the course of wars and behaviors of states, they will need to have clearly outlined objectives and measures of assessment before pulling the trigger on sanctions. Developing a comprehensive understanding of the industries such measures will target will be critical for managing expectations of what sanctions can achieve, and what ramifications they will have for the global economy.

Above all, the United States and G7 allies need to recognize that the use of economic tools comes at a cost, such as oil price increases and supply chain reshuffling. Economic tools avoid the damage of human deaths, but they require economic and financial sacrifice. It is now up to the G7 allies to decide what is a bigger priority: Oil prices or international security.

Authors: Kimberly Donovan and Maia Nikoladze

Contributions from: Mikael Pir-Budagyan

Related content

Join our list

Sign up for other events and analysis from the GeoEconomics Center.

Economic Statecraft Initiative Housed within the GeoEconomics Center, the Economic Statecraft Initiative (ESI) publishes leading-edge research and analysis on sanctions and the use of economic power to achieve foreign policy objectives and protect national security interests. Learn More

Follow us on social media

Image: Beautiful illuminated famous Kremlin in Moscow at Twilight - Night. The official residence of the president of the Russian Federation. Moscow, Russia.