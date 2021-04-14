Event recap | Agriculture technology: Opportunities and challenges for new farmers

Find the full GeoTech Hour series here.

Event description

On this episode of the weekly GeoTech Hour, experts in agriculture and technology policy gather to discuss one of the most pressing issues in agriculture in North America today: the average age of farmers is steadily increasing (up to 57.5 years old in 2017) while the barriers to entry for young farmers continue to grow, from the increased burden of student loans to enormous upfront expenses for land, labor, and equipment. New farms tend to be smaller and less productive, which is precisely why agriculture technology, such as precision ag on the field and phone apps to connect directly to consumers, could benefit new farms attempting to break into this difficult business. However, the growing “Agriculture 4.0” movement comes with challenges and disparities of its own.

The leaders featured on the panel will discuss their work in researching and implementing tech-focused solutions that lower barriers to entry for farmers with a focus on economic benefits. Join us on Wednesday, April 14, at 12:00 p.m. EDT, as we continue to explore the intriguing intersection of technology, policy, and the global food system.

Featuring

Andrew Mack

CEO

Agromovil

Dr. Elaine Ingham

Founder

Soil Food Web School

Phil De Luna

Director, Materials for Clean Fuels Challenge Program

National Research Council Canada

Hosted by

Daniella Taveau

Nonresident Senior Fellow, GeoTech Center

Atlantic Council



Related Experts

Previous episode