Women should play a central role in rebuilding Ukraine’s economy

This week, the German and Ukrainian governments hosted the third Ukraine recovery conference in Berlin to encourage private investment in Ukraine and to “build forward” with innovation. Unlike the earlier recovery conferences, this summit prioritized the inclusion of women and civil society and resulted in the first gender equality deliverable: the Alliance for a Gender-Responsive and Inclusive Recovery for Ukraine. This group brings together governments, private sector and civil society partners, and United Nations agencies to improve funding and financing for gender equality in Ukraine’s recovery. If done right, leveraging the potential of Ukrainian women in Ukraine’s reconstruction can help lay the groundwork for a sustainable recovery that truly “builds forward.”

Women and civil society are indispensable as first responders in the ongoing war. They must also be central to the planning, distribution, and oversight of funds in reconstruction efforts. As the German and Ukrainian governments recognized, the physical reconstruction of Ukraine needs to be paired with a comprehensive social, human-centered recovery. Women, who represent the majority of the highly educated and skilled workforce in Ukraine, are well-positioned to strengthen anti-corruption measures, modernize the energy sector, and drive Ukraine’s reform agenda. All of these components are essential for an effective recovery. In addition, these efforts can help Ukraine meet the conditions for its accession to the European Union (EU).

The record to date for women’s inclusion in recovery efforts has not been what it needs to be. Policymakers must continue to ensure that Ukrainian women leaders will have the opportunity to meaningfully and fully participate in Ukraine’s recovery. Ukraine can only recover if women and civil society are fully involved in its reconstruction.

Where do women fit in the Ukraine recovery agenda?

Held in Lugano, Switzerland, in July 2022, the first recovery conference resulted in the adoption of the “Lugano Declaration,” which includes guiding principles for Ukraine’s recovery process. At the 2023 conference in London, the EU announced the creation of a new Ukrainian facility that would provide a total of fifty billion euros to Ukraine over four years. From this total amount, thirty-nine billion euros will be allocated to the state budget to support macroeconomic stability. Another eight billion euros will go toward a special investment instrument that will cover risks in priority sectors. This year’s conference in Berlin aimed to attract private-sector investment in Ukraine, including in human capital. The agenda included the explicit goal of investing in women and youth. This was a positive development and should encourage international financial institutions and private donors to continue to invest in women-owned and -led businesses in Ukraine, as well as to train Ukrainian women to take on jobs in Ukraine’s critical sectors.

How to unleash Ukrainian women’s economic potential

Invest, train, and enable Ukrainian women. Women in Ukraine and elsewhere have traditionally had limited access to credit, markets, and training opportunities. They have also struggled to balance responsibilities in the workplace and their primary caregiver responsibilities. These challenges must be overcome if women are to fulfill their economic potential.

The World Economic Forum notes that one solution for improving women’s access to credit is to not necessarily demand collateral, because women often do not own private property. Moreover, many women (as well as men) in Ukraine have lost their homes and properties to the war, so providing property as collateral is not likely to be an option for them. Therefore, adopting alternative ways to determine women’s creditworthiness could encourage more women to apply for business loans.

Ukrainian women, with the support of Western companies and institutions, have already stepped up to launch their own startups. These should be scaled up. Since the start of Russia’s invasion, an increasing number of Ukrainian women have founded tech startups, benefitting from improved access to investors outside Ukraine, as well as programs sponsored by the EU, international organizations, and private companies. For example, VISA launched its “She’s Next” program in Ukraine in 2020, and it has since hosted gatherings where Ukrainian women presented their business proposals and received funding and training at business schools. More Western companies should team up with women-led Ukrainian nonprofits to create opportunities for funding female-led startups and give them access to education and training.

Train Ukrainian women to fill workforce gaps in critical sectors. Now is an important time to train Ukrainian women in two critical sectors that will play a key role in rebuilding Ukraine’s economy: finance and cybersecurity. Ukraine has consistently ranked as one of the most corrupt countries in Europe in Transparency International’s global Corruption Perceptions Index. Although Ukraine has made significant progress in the fight against corruption since 2014, it remains a problem and a concern for the United States and other foreign partners. The cost of complete reconstruction is currently estimated to be around $750 billion, but international donors are concerned about the potential misappropriation of funds put toward reconstruction.

Reform of its financial sector is essential for Ukraine to secure financial aid for reconstruction, as well as to meet the requirements for joining the EU. The urgent need for financial system reform coincides with women playing a much larger role in the financial system, both within the government and private sector. By transferring the knowledge of, for example, the best anti-money laundering (AML) practices to Ukrainian women, the West would create a generation of AML experts in Ukraine who are capable of detecting suspicious money flows and preventing corruption and money laundering within the Ukrainian financial system.

At the same time, equipping Ukrainian women with cybersecurity skills would help them defend Ukrainian banks and the financial system from Russian intrusions. Ukrainian banks were one of the primary targets of the cyberattacks that Russia initiated right before launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. More recently, at the end of 2023, Monobank, one of the largest Ukrainian banks, reported a massive hacker attack. While the bank has not publicly attributed this attack to any specific threat actor, Russia has been suspected due to its history of backing cybercrime groups attacking Ukraine. The persistent threat of Russian cyberattacks against Ukrainian banks should be countered by training Ukrainian women in cybersecurity and digital forensics.

Ukraine’s partners and allies can learn from and build on existing work to train Ukrainian women in cybersecurity. For example, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research organized a project that trained Ukrainian women evacuees in Poland in cybersecurity and data analytics. The project was held from October 2023 to March 2024 and was funded by the government and people of Japan. Private companies have also launched similar initiatives. For example, Microsoft is working with nonprofit organizations in Poland to train Ukrainian women refugees to enter the workforce in cybersecurity. Such projects need to expand to include more partners and reach more Ukrainian women.

Investing in Ukrainian women is smart economics

Leveraging Ukraine recovery conferences and other global convenings to encourage Western investment in Ukrainian women corresponds with the United States’ existing strategy of providing economic incentives to allies—also known as positive economic statecraft. The EU, United Kingdom, and other Group of Seven (G7) members are already heavily invested in Ukraine’s success. Directing investment toward the female workforce will strengthen an already existing strategy of ensuring Ukraine has the resources to minimize economic dependence on Russia. Investment in Ukrainian women will create a multiplier effect for the economy. It is well-known that women often spend their income on education, healthcare, and nutrition—all of which raise the standard of living. This is a force that moves economies forward but is often sidelined.

Finally, Ukrainian women can fill in global workforce gaps, too. Training Ukrainian women in cybersecurity would help address the global cybersecurity skills crisis. Private companies and policymakers often note that the world does not have enough cybersecurity professionals. Meanwhile, Ukraine has a highly educated population, especially in technical subjects. Cyber-trained Ukrainian women could defend not only Ukrainian banks but also businesses and governments around the world.

As policymakers and private sector actors adopt strategies for Ukraine’s reconstruction, it is crucial that they fully leverage the potential of Ukrainian women and help establish the groundwork for an inclusive and sustainable recovery.

Melanne Verveer is the executive director of the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security and a former United States ambassador-at-large for global women’s issues at the US Department of State.

Kimberly Donovan is the director of the Economic Statecraft Initiative at the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center and a former senior US Treasury official.

Image: German Development Minister Svenja Schulze and Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine hold a joint news conference at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 in Berlin, Germany, June 12, 2024. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse