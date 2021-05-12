Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide

Wed, May 12, 2021

Reading list: Central bank digital currencies

Blog Post by Niels Graham

China Digital Currencies European Union United States and Canada

General CBDC Analysis 

Inclusivity Focused CBDC Analysis 

Security Focused CBDC Analysis 

United States CBDC Focused Analysis 

European Union Focused CBDC Analysis 

China Focused CBDC Analysis 

GeoEconomics Center

At the intersection of economics, finance, and foreign policy, the GeoEconomics Center is a translation hub with the goal of helping shape a better global economic future.

Explore the program