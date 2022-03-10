Why Turkey is vital for Ukraine, as it balances both sides in Russia conflict

Turkey has taken on the role of a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine War. While providing support to Ukraine, including the sale of advanced drones, Turkey has maintained its relations with Moscow, declining to join its Western allies in sanctions and tempering its rhetoric against its important trading partner. As a result, on March 10, Turkey hosted the first ministerial-level meeting between Russia and Ukraine since the invasion began in late February. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were joined by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Antalya.
To learn more about Turkey’s importance to Ukraine, Turkey’s stance towards the conflict and its efforts towards mediation, Atlantic Council IN TURKEY Associate Director Grady Wilson conducted an in-depth interview with Yevgeniya Gaber, a nonresident senior fellow at the Carleton University Centre in Modern Turkish Studies.
Yevgeniya Gaber is a nonresident senior fellow at Carleton University’s Centre in Modern Turkish Studies and a former foreign policy advisor to the prime minister of Ukraine. Follow her on Twitter @GaberYevgeniya.
