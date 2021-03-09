Dr. Emma Ashford and Dr. Mathew Burrows’ “Reality Check #4: Focus on interests, not on human rights with Russia” misses the mark. Their article is premised on a false assumption that human rights and national interests are wholly separate and that US policy toward Russia was and remains driven by human rights concerns principally. In fact, previous administrations and the current one have sought to integrate our values and other national interests.
We the undersigned disagree with its arguments and values and we disassociate ourselves from the report.
Dr. Anders Åslund
Senior Fellow
Eurasia Center
Dr. Ariel Cohen
Nonresident Senior Fellow
Eurasia Center
Andrew D’Anieri
Program Assistant
Eurasia Center
Vladislav Davidzon
Nonresident Fellow
Eurasia Center
Diane Francis
Nonresident Senior Fellow
Eurasia Center
Amb. Daniel Fried
Weiser Family Distinguished Fellow
Atlantic Council
Melinda Haring
Deputy Director
Eurasia Center
Amb. John E. Herbst
Director
Eurasia Center
Adrian Hoefer
Program Assistant
Eurasia Center
Doug Klain
Program Assistant
Eurasia Center
Shelby Magid
Associate Director
Eurasia Center
Dylan Myles-Primakoff
Nonresident Senior Fellow
Eurasia Center
Amb. Oleh Shamshur
Nonresident Senior Fellow
Eurasia Center
Mark D. Simakovsky
Nonresident Senior Fellow
Eurasia Center
Dr. Maria Snegovaya
Nonresident Fellow
Eurasia Center
Noah Tucker
Nonresident Senior Fellow
Eurasia Center
Amb. Alexander Vershbow
Distinguished Fellow
Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security
Brian Whitmore
Nonresident Senior Fellow
Eurasia Center
The Eurasia Center’s mission is to enhance transatlantic cooperation in promoting stability, democratic values and prosperity in Eurasia, from Eastern Europe and Turkey in the West to the Caucasus, Russia and Central Asia in the East.
