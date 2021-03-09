Dr. Emma Ashford and Dr. Mathew Burrows’ “Reality Check #4: Focus on interests, not on human rights with Russia” misses the mark. Their article is premised on a false assumption that human rights and national interests are wholly separate and that US policy toward Russia was and remains driven by human rights concerns principally. In fact, previous administrations and the current one have sought to integrate our values and other national interests.

We the undersigned disagree with its arguments and values and we disassociate ourselves from the report.

Dr. Anders Åslund

Senior Fellow

Eurasia Center

Dr. Ariel Cohen

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Eurasia Center

