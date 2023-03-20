The Atlantic Council, the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP), and Groupe d’études géopolitiques (GEG) were honored to host “Decarbonization solutions for addressing Europe’s green industrial policy challenge,” a high-level workshop on decarbonization in Paris on March 20. The event promoted an open discussion between policymakers, analysts, and the private sector on Europe’s energy challenges, and to discuss what could be a common approach to on Europe’s energy security and climate challenges, and to discuss what could be a common approach to resolving threats to US-EU solidarity as well as Europe’s internal fissures.
Featuring
H.E. Laurence Boone
Secretary of State for European Affairs
Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic
Kerstin Jorna
Director General, Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (GROW)
European Commission
Benoît Potier
Chief Executive Officer
Air Liquide
Laurence Tubiana
Chief Executive Officer
European Climate Foundation
In conversation with
Guntram Wolff
Chief Executive Officer
German Council on Foreign Relations
