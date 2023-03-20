Hide

The Atlantic Council, the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP), and Groupe d’études géopolitiques (GEG) were honored to host “Decarbonization solutions for addressing Europe’s green industrial policy challenge,” a high-level workshop on decarbonization in Paris on March 20. The event promoted an open discussion between policymakers, analysts, and the private sector on Europe’s energy challenges, and to discuss what could be a common approach to on Europe’s energy security and climate challenges, and to discuss what could be a common approach to resolving threats to US-EU solidarity as well as Europe’s internal fissures.

H.E. Laurence Boone

Secretary of State for European Affairs

Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic

Kerstin Jorna

Director General, Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (GROW)

European Commission

Benoît Potier

Chief Executive Officer

Air Liquide

Laurence Tubiana

Chief Executive Officer

European Climate Foundation

Board director

Ambassador Paula J. Dobriansky

Vice Chair, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Guntram Wolff

Chief Executive Officer

German Council on Foreign Relations

