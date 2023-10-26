Hide
October 26, 2023

Prosecuting the Wagner Group

By Alia Brahimi

In Season 1, Episode 8 of the Guns for Hire podcast, host Alia Brahimi is joined by the international lawyer Jason McCue. Jason provides a background to lawfare – the use of law for strategic advantage – and how it was forged in the 1990s to go after the IRA. He goes on to discuss its application to the Wagner Group, the global programme of Ukrainian victim-led litigations that he leads, why the Wagner Group ought to be designated as terrorists, and how he and his law partner were personally sanctioned by the Russian state. He also describes his work related to Libya specifically, which began when was investigating the IRA’s chief of staff and discovered that the IRA’s entire supply of semtex had been provided by the Gaddafi regime.

“Autocrats are looking for a model for asymmetric warfare against democrats and the Wagner model is definitely the model on the table, with its plausible deniability. And it’s really important for us to not only designate it but to litigate it.”

Jason McCue, international human rights lawyer

Find the Guns For Hire podcast on the app of your choice

About the podcast

The Guns for Hire podcast is a production of the Atlantic Council’s North Africa Initiative. Taking Libya as its starting point, it explores the causes and implications of the growing use of mercenaries in armed conflict.

The podcast features guests from many walks of life, from ethicists and historians to former mercenary fighters. It seeks to understand what the normalisation of contract warfare tells us about the world as we currently find it, but also about the future of the international system and about what war could look like in the coming decades.

Further reading

MENASource Jun 28, 2023

The Wagner rebellion is over—for now. But how will the events reverberate in the Middle East and North Africa?

By Mark N. Katz

The June 23-24 rebellion led by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin—aimed, he claimed, at replacing the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov (not Russian President Vladimir Putin)—has ended. However, reverberations from it are likely to continue being felt beyond Russia, such as in the Middle East and North […]
MENASource Jun 1, 2023

Is Egypt planning a full-scale invasion of Sudan? 

By Shahira Amin

With the evacuation of foreigners from Sudan nearly complete, expectations are that an Egyptian military invasion of Sudan is imminent.
MENASource May 11, 2023

Experts react: Sudan at the crossroads—where the conflict goes from here

By Benjamin Mossberg, Alia Brahimi, Thomas S. Warrick, Shahira Amin, R. Clarke Cooper

Atlantic Council experts react to the conflict in Sudan and discuss how it will impact the region and beyond.
