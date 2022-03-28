Week of March 28, 2022

Over the past two week, we hosted four #ACFrontPage events centered around Russia’s war in Ukraine. Our experts interviewed Head of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, German Minister of Defense, Christine Lambrecht, President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, President of Latvia, Egils Levits, President of Estonia, Alar Karis, and US Representative to NATO, Julianne Smith. The Front Page events covered a variety of topics around the war. Specifically, these highlights dive into the war’s implications on European security, defense priorities, and NATO’s Eastern Flank.

They are calling it an evacuation. But actually, they are just capturing hostages… the time is ripe to recognize Russian troops are a terrorist organization. Andriy yermak, head, office of the president of ukraine

We had about 70 to 80% of the public that supported it (Germany not sending weapons to Ukraine). But then this brutal war was started and that majority is completely reversed… We now have clear broad support in the public. Christine Lambrecht, Minister of defence, Germany

The time of deterrence—or drip fire—is over. We have to talk about forward defense. We have to talk about deployment of additional troops on the soil of Baltic countries in order to feel safe. Gitanas Nausėda, President, Lithuania