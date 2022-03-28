Over the past two week, we hosted four #ACFrontPage events centered around Russia’s war in Ukraine. Our experts interviewed Head of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, German Minister of Defense, Christine Lambrecht, President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, President of Latvia, Egils Levits, President of Estonia, Alar Karis, and US Representative to NATO, Julianne Smith. The Front Page events covered a variety of topics around the war. Specifically, these highlights dive into the war’s implications on European security, defense priorities, and NATO’s Eastern Flank.