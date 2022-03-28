Hide

Week of March 28, 2022

Over the past two week, we hosted four #ACFrontPage events centered around Russia’s war in Ukraine. Our experts interviewed Head of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, German Minister of Defense, Christine Lambrecht, President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, President of Latvia, Egils Levits, President of Estonia, Alar Karis, and US Representative to NATO, Julianne Smith. The Front Page events covered a variety of topics around the war. Specifically, these highlights dive into the war’s implications on European security, defense priorities, and NATO’s Eastern Flank.

subscribe on youtube

They are calling it an evacuation. But actually, they are just capturing hostages… the time is ripe to recognize Russian troops are a terrorist organization.

Andriy yermak, head, office of the president of ukraine
Online Event Fri, January 14, 2022 • 9:00 am ET

A conversation with Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak

AN #ACFRONTPAGE EVENT – How does the Office of the President of Ukraine interpret the outcome of the high-stakes meetings between the US, NATO, OSCE, and Russia? And what challenges does Ukraine see in dealing with this combination of Moscow’s ongoing war in Donbas and its threat of a major escalation?
Conflict International Norms NATO OSCE

We had about 70 to 80% of the public that supported it (Germany not sending weapons to Ukraine). But then this brutal war was started and that majority is completely reversed… We now have clear broad support in the public.

Christine Lambrecht, Minister of defence, Germany
Online Event Tue, March 29, 2022 • 12:30 pm ET

A conversation with Minister of Defence of Germany Christine Lambrecht

AN #ACFRONTPAGE EVENT – Germany’s Minister of Defence Christine Lambrecht discusses Germany’s new defense priorities in the face of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Conflict Defense Policy Europe & Eurasia Germany

The time of deterrence—or drip fire—is over. We have to talk about forward defense. We have to talk about deployment of additional troops on the soil of Baltic countries in order to feel safe.

Gitanas Nausėda, President, Lithuania
Online Event Tue, March 29, 2022 • 8:30 am ET

A conversation with the Baltic presidents

AN #ACFRONTPAGE EVENT – The Baltic presidents discuss the implications of the Russian-initiated war in Ukraine on European security and NATO’s adaptation.
Eastern Europe Europe & Eurasia NATO Northern Europe

We’re thinking about other ways that we could see additional scenarios that could challenge NATO… I do feel confident that this alliance is united in its determination to protect—as President Biden has said—every inch of NATO territory.

Julianne smith, US permanent Representative, NATO
Online Event Wed, March 23, 2022 • 10:30 am ET

Previewing the NATO Summit with Ambassador Julianne Smith

AN #ACFRONTPAGE EVENT – US Permanent Representative to NATO, Ambassador Julianne Smith, previews this week’s NATO Summit and discusses how the United States and its allies are strengthening defense and deterrence in Europe.

Europe & Eurasia NATO Russia Security & Defense
Conflict NATO Politics & Diplomacy Russia Security & Defense Ukraine