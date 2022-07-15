Hide

Event from the week of July 15, 2022

Last week, the Transatlantic Security Initiative hosted Dutch Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren for an AC FrontPage event to discuss how European allies like the Netherlands are adjusting their defense policy to better deter Russia and defend NATO territory.

subscribe on youtube

(On Vladimir Putin) He fears liberty, he fears democracy, since the fall of the Berlin wall and since the end of the USSR. He has developed a ruthless obsession to travel back in time, while most Europeans look forward.

Kajsa Ollongren
Minister of Defense for the Kingdom of the Netherlands 
Public Event Thu, July 14, 2022 • 10:30 am EDT

A conversation with Dutch Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren

AN #ACFRONTPAGE EVENT – How are European allies like the Netherlands adjusting their defense policy to better deter Russia and defend every inch of NATO territory?
Defense Policy Europe & Eurasia NATO Security & Defense

The Transatlantic Security Initiative, in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes and influences the debate on the greatest security challenges facing the North Atlantic Alliance and its key partners.

Explore more
Conflict NATO Northern Europe Russia Security & Defense Ukraine Western Europe