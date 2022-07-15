Event from the week of July 15, 2022
Last week, the Transatlantic Security Initiative hosted Dutch Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren for an AC FrontPage event to discuss how European allies like the Netherlands are adjusting their defense policy to better deter Russia and defend NATO territory.
