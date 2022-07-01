Hide

Event from the week of July 1, 2022

Last week, the Transatlantic Security Initiative hosted the NATO Public Forum on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Madrid to talk to the Alliance’s leaders as well as international security experts. The Forum brought together stakeholders beyond the traditional security and defense community in a discussion about the future of the world’s most powerful political-military alliance.

We need to ensure that when new allies or new countries join the Alliance, we have to take into account the security interests of all allies and Turkey has expressed some serious concerns on issues like terrorism.

Jens stoltenberg
NATO Secretary general
Flagship Event Tue, June 28, 2022 • 9:00 am EDT

The NATO Public Forum

On the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Madrid, the Alliance’s leaders as well as international security experts will gather for the NATO Public Forum.
To use a very hackneyed expression, it takes two to tango. We have not seen any interest on the part of Vladimir Putin in engaging in any kind of meaningful diplomatic initiative.

Antony Blinken
United states secretary of state

